YSRCP receives a jolt in MLC elections

The MLC election results in the Graduates' constituency has come as a major shock to the YSRCP. But, YSRCP leaders claim that those who voted for the TDP were just miniscule in number. Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said they were not YSRCP voters. "Our voters are different. This cannot be a sample survey." TDP and other political party leaders say this was the reply given by youth, teachers, graduates and job seekers to the slogan of ruling party, "Why not 175 seats". Voters of all the three regions asked, "Why 175 seats?"





Opposition leaders said that the result is a clear verdict of 108 constituencies in the state cutting across caste and communities where direct voting had taken place. "This is the semi-final for general polls," they said. The graduates' election indicates opinion based on 10 lakh people, opposition claims. The YSRCP, which lost in West and East Rayalaseema, now allege that the counting officials worked in favour of TDP candidates. In West Rayalaseema, YSRCP candidate Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy demanded recounting which the returning officer (District Collector) rejected. The YSRCP leaders asked the RO to give the same in writing saying that they would approach the court.

YSRCP, which was confident that the Rayalaseema region was their unshakeable citadel, asked only for first preference votes. This strategy is normally adopted to reduce the winning margin of opposition. But TDP on the other hand had an understanding with Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) saying that TDP would cast second preference for PDF and asked PDF to do the same for TDP candidate. This helped them in defeating the YSRCP candidate.It is being claimed that about 60% to 70% of votes polled in polling booths in the Pulivendula constituency also went in favour of TDP.





In North coastal Andhra Graduates constituency, the Turpu Kapu leaders claimed credit for the victory of TDP candidate Vepada Chiranjivi. These leaders had openly stated that they were unhappy with the government as it had done nothing for this community. They expressed unhappiness at the domination of Polinati Velama leaders like Dharmana Krishnadas. The BJP too is taken aback by this result. The party vice president Vishnu Kumar Raju said people feel that they are the B team of YSRCP and hence did not vote for their candidate. The party high command needs to investigate it.