YSRCP responds to Naidu's interim bail, denies TDP claims and says case has to be probed

Ambati Rambabu commented on the bail granted to former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case, stating that it was given from a humanitarian perspective. He mentioned that Naidu was given interim bail due to his health condition and criticised the TDP for making a fuss about it.

Rambabu also mentioned that Naidu will have to appear in jail after undergoing an eye operation. He emphasized that the investigation of the case is still ongoing and it is not reasonable to claim that justice has been served. Rambabu advised against speaking in a provocative manner.

Rambabu further stated that the TDP backed out from contesting in Telangana assembly elections there. He said party will bite the dust in Andhra Pradesh as well in the next elections.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday has granted interim bail to former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development case considering the health conditions.

The court after hearing the arguments on Monday and reserved the verdict for today and announced that the TDP Chief be granted bail till November 24. The Court has ordered Chandrababu Naidu to surrender on November 28. However, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has posted the regular bail petition to November 10.