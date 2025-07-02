YSRCP slams Naidu’s govt over job cuts

Tadepalli: President of the YSRCP Youth Wing Jakkampudi Raja on Tuesday criticised the Naidu-led government, accusing it of failing to deliver on employment promises and undermining the livelihoods of thousands across Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to media at the YSRCP central office here, Raja contrasted the job creation record of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with the current administration’s performance.

“Under YS Jagan’s leadership, 40 lakh jobs were created, empowering people across the state. In contrast, Chandrababu’s regime has not only failed to create a single job but is actively dismantling existing employment opportunities,” Raja declared. Raja accused Chief Minister Naidu of betraying the public with unfulfilled promises, including the pledge of 20 lakh jobs or a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000, labelling these as “hollow assurances” that have left the youth disillusioned. He cited widespread job terminations across various sectors, including volunteers, MDU staff, MGNREGA field assistants, Beverage Corporation employees, APMDC workers, and Fibernet personnel, as evidence of the government’s “anti-employment stance.”

“Naidu’s first signature as Chief Minister was meant to symbolise hope through the DSC recruitment promise, but it has proven to be a cruel deception for unemployed youth,” Raja asserted.

Raja further condemned Naidu’s response to YS Jagan’s recent outreach to victims of police brutality, calling the Chief Minister’s remarks shameful. “Naidu should focus on fulfilling his promises instead of resorting to mindless rhetoric,” Raja demanded.

Reflecting on Tuesday’s youth wing meeting, Raja emphasised that YS Jagan provided clear direction on multiple issues, galvanising the cadre to work towards a “resounding victory in 2029.” He concluded by stating, “Only under Jagan’s leadership can Andhra Pradesh prosper,” urging Naidu to act with wisdom and accountability to implement promised reforms.