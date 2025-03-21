YSRCP stages protest against removal of YSR from stadium name

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president Gudivada Amarnath condemned the NDA government’s move to remove Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s name from the International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Leading a protest staged against the move here on Thursday, the former minister warned that removal of the former Chief Minister’s name from the stadium name would not be tolerated. “It is nothing but Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘reckless step’ and the government’s malicious intent,” he pointed out.

Terming the move to remove Dr. YSR from the international stadium’s name as political vendetta, the YSRCP leaders who joined the protest recalled that the name was kept in 2009 by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

Demanding the ACA to clarify its stance on retaining the YSR name at the main gate, Amarnath criticised the coalition government for targeting YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s legacy ever since the government was formed.

Despite IPL matches, YSRCP vowed continued protests, alleging police harassment and house arrests of leaders.

Amarnath accused the TDP leaders, holding key posts in the ACA, for directing the removal of the name from the stadium and demanded the ACA to operate in a transparent manner.