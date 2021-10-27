YSRCP steps up attack to wrest Kuppam from TDP

Chittoor: In a determined bid to wrest Kuppam from where the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu winning the Assembly seat since 1989, the ruling YSRCP intensified its efforts to woo the people of Kuppam constituency.

Buoyed with its impressive win in Gram Panchayats, ZP elections, the party is now making renewed efforts to win the election to the newly carved Kuppam municipality which is likely to be held soon. On Wednesday, a big public meeting was held as a show of strength on the occasion of the official distribution of the second instalment of the Aasara amount (cheques) to members of SHG women groups in the town in which a host of YSRCP leaders including ZP Chairman Srinivasulu, Rajampet MP P V Mithun Reddy, MLAs Venkate Gowda (Palamaner), M Navaz Basha (Madanapalli) DCCB chairman Reddamma, Palamaner, Kuppam and Madanapalle Area Development Authority Chairman Venkat Reddy Yadav, Kuppam Constituency in-charge Bharath and officials were present.

Addressing the gathering, Mithun Reddy said that efforts were on to bring Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNNS) waters for irrigation and drinking water purposes to Kuppam constituency. Stating that it was YSRCP government which upgraded Kuppam major panchayat into municipality, he said the government sanctioned Rs 22 crore for revamping the drainage system in Kuppam and also development of Gangamma temple in the town with an outlay of Rs 3 crore.

Making a concealed attack on the previous TDP government, he said only 1,500 houses were built previously as against 5,000 house sites given by the YSRCP government to women in the town. He assured to sanction house sites in the second phase to all the 1,800 women applied for house sites. The YSRCP senior leader in an effort to woo the members of Gandla community, who are predominant in Kuppam constituency where they all along been behind TDP assured construction of community hall for Gandlas and also another one for Balija community in Kuppam town.

On the occasion, Reddy along with ZP chairman and DCCB chairperson and MLA gave away the mega cheque for Rs 7.99 crore under Aasara scheme to 806 women SHGs benefitting 8,332 women members in the town. Cheque for Rs 43.67 crore towards the interest reimbursement under Aasara was also presented to a women SHG group leader, benefitting 42,237 women members of 4,693 groups in Kuppam constituency and also Rs 7.16 crore cheque under Srinidhi for loans for self-employment of women. The YSRCP leaders, who spoke dwelled at length on the welfare scheme launched by the YSRCP government for farmers, women and also development of education.

Earlier, MP Mithun Reddy and other leaders were accorded a rousing welcome on their arrival and were taken in a procession to Gangamma temple where Reddy and the leaders offered prayers. It may be noted here that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is slated to visit his constituency for two days beginning from Friday, to meet the party leaders and activists to take stock of party position in Kuppam in the aftermath of rout in local bodies election, to gain the lost grounds.