YSRCP suffers setback in Konaseema district

Rajamahendravaram: In Konaseema district, the YSRCP has suffered a setback as former MLA Rapaka Varaprasad Rao announced his departure from the party.

He previously contested for the Amalapuram MP seat in 2024 but lost. Sources say he was disappointed with the appointment of the in-charge for the Razole Assembly constituency, leading to his decision.

Rapaka, the only MLA from the Jana Sena Party to win in 2019, later joined YSRCP. However, due to differences with the YSRCP leadership, he has decided to leave the party.

At a press conference, he expressed his frustration, saying that despite his loyalty and hard work, he did not receive proper recognition or an MLA ticket for the 2024 elections from the YSRCP leadership.

He mentioned that he worked on many projects for the people of Razole and felt strongly connected to the constituency.

He said that he was upset when the MLA ticket during the Assembly polls was given to Gollapalli Suryarao instead of him.

He criticised the party for forcing him to contest as an MP against his will. Recently after Suryarao was announced as the party in-charge of Razole, Rapaka felt even more disheartened.

He has not yet decided which party to join next but indicated he would consider invitations from other parties. Despite being the only MLA from Jana Sena in 2019, he distanced himself from the party within months, criticising party chief Pawan Kalyan. According to Jana Sena leaders, the NDA parties are not prepared to welcome Rapaka.