YSRCP supporters help Telugu students in US, Canada amid coronavirus

Amaravati, May 3: As instructed by Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu students in the US and Canada have received groceries at home and $100 in their accounts amid lockdown from YSRCP supporters, said AP Govt. Special Representative for North America Pandugayala Rathnakar.

During a media briefing here on Sunday he said that inspired by the village volunteer system in the state, YSRCP supporters have door delivered groceries to the Telugu students in two cities in Canada, about 45 cities in the USA. Individual calls have been made to list the required groceries and door delivered besides transferring $100 to a few students. Moreover, rescue measures are under process in the name of a programme called Farmers Challenge, he added. The Telugu students abroad have thanked the Chief Minister for rescuing them at these tough times of coronavirus outbreak.

Many Telugu people are stranded in the USA due to lockdown. Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has written a letter to the Chief Minister for the safe return of Telugu people stranded in the USA. The Chief Minister has written a letter to Foreign Affairs Minister for the safe return of the Telugu people and also suggested to prioritize senior citizens. He has sent letters to the Kuwait government and the Central government for the safe return of Telgu people who are facing issues with visas and registrations. Many Telugu people have been to Kuwait for livelihood, said Rathankar.

While the state government is putting relentless efforts at these tough times, it was awful and not appropriate for the opposition TDP and a section of media in favour of TDP discriminating against the state government. Despite giving suggestions to tackle the situation, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is conducting unnecessary video conferences and creating panic situation among the people with false allegations, he said.

Rathnakar thanked Chief Minister for his interest in rescuing the Telugu people stranded in various parts across the globe.