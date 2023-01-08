YSRCP takes a dig at Pawan Kalyan's meeting with Naidu, alleges it's for package

In the wake of Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan's meeting, the YSRCP has alerted and criticized the duo. They are alleging that the hidden relationship between TDP chief Chandrababu and his adopted son Pawan Kalyan has been removed once again.

Minister Ambati Rambabu responded to their meeting. On this occasion, Ambati said, Jana Sena should be merged with TDP and opined that there is no harm for YSRCP despite Chandrababu and Pawan meeting. He reiterated that Pawan Kalyan is acting in favour of Chandrababu and said that Pawan Kalyan has no moral values. "YSRCP will win 175 out of 175 seats in the next elections," Ambati added.

On the other hand, Minister Jogi Ramesh said that Pawan Kalyan went to Chandrababu's house only for the Sankranthi package. The adopted son went to the house of the adopted father rather than meeting Kandukur and Guntur stampede victims while Vijayawada MLA Malladi Vishnu said that in 2014 BJP, TDP and Janasena together destroyed the state. He said Pawan Kalyan went to Chandrababu's house for the package and said that Andhra Pradesh has nothing to lose due to their collaboration.