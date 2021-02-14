YSRCP targetting Atchannaidu out of frustration, says TDP

Amaravati: TDP MLC P Ashok Babu accused the YSRCP leaders of making cheap and baseless allegations against the highly-respected political family of Kinjarapu Atchannaidu just because their gimmicks were not yielding results against the TDP in the Srikakulam district.

Ashok Babu asked the YSRCP to explain how Atchannaidu and MP Rammohan Naidu could win the 2019 elections if their family was indeed having such a criminal background as was being alleged by the ruling party. Though Atchannaidu was imprisoned, he got many victories for the TDP in the panchayat polls from the jail itself.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP MLC asserted that the YSRCP's vicious propaganda had failed when it came to the Atchannaidu family. YSRCP leader Duvvada Srinivas seemed to use objectionable language obviously to fill the gap after minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) had fallen silent. It was Srinivas who could not win in the Srikakulam parliament seat and in the Tekkeli Assembly segment. With sheer money power, the YSRCP leader tried to win the elections but the people had totally rejected him. He was no match for the long-standing political family of Atchannaidu, he said.

The TDP MLC said only out of fear of losing the public support, the YSRCP leaders were resorting to all sorts of violations in the panchayat polls. They were sitting in the polling booths and interfering with the polling process.

The YSRCP violations were continuing even in the second phase elections.

He said Duvvada Srinivas had been accused in cases of murder, cheating, intimidation of the officials and also illegal mining activities in Odisha adding that he can't project the image of being a Gandhiji or a Patel as the people would not accept him as a leader.