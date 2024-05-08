YSRCP, TDP activists clash at Banaganapalli during campaign

Live
Just In
Banaganapalli (Nandyal): The leaders and cadres of TDP and YSRCP clashed during conducting election campaigning at agriculture market here on Tuesday. In the attack, people from two sides sustained minor injuries.
According to information, as part of election campaign the TDP cadres were canvassing at the agriculture market area. While they were campaigning, a digital van of YSRCP was passing through the market. On seeing the TDP leaders, the digital van driver stopped the vehicle and raised the sound.
TDP leaders asked the van driver to turn down the volume as it is disturbing their campaign. Refusal of van driver to do so led to arguments between the TDP cadres and YSRCP van driver. On learning of this row, YSRCP supporters rushed to the spot and began attacking TDP cadres with chairs, baskets, and other available materials at the market. In the incidents, the leaders and cadres of both parties suffered minor injuries. The vendors at the market immediately brought the attack to the notice of police.
Police rushed to the spot and brought the situations under control and dispersed supporters of both parties. Circle inspector Ghanta Subba Rao said that no one from either side have filed complaints. However, cases are likely to be registered on both parties, he said.