  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP, TDP activists clash at Banaganapalli during campaign

YSRCP and TDP supporters engage in a clash at agriculture market in Banaganapalli town on Tuesday
x

YSRCP and TDP supporters engage in a clash at agriculture market in Banaganapalli town on Tuesday

Highlights

The leaders and cadres of TDP and YSRCP clashed during conducting election campaigning at agriculture market here on Tuesday. In the attack, people from two sides sustained minor injuries.

Banaganapalli (Nandyal): The leaders and cadres of TDP and YSRCP clashed during conducting election campaigning at agriculture market here on Tuesday. In the attack, people from two sides sustained minor injuries.

According to information, as part of election campaign the TDP cadres were canvassing at the agriculture market area. While they were campaigning, a digital van of YSRCP was passing through the market. On seeing the TDP leaders, the digital van driver stopped the vehicle and raised the sound.

TDP leaders asked the van driver to turn down the volume as it is disturbing their campaign. Refusal of van driver to do so led to arguments between the TDP cadres and YSRCP van driver. On learning of this row, YSRCP supporters rushed to the spot and began attacking TDP cadres with chairs, baskets, and other available materials at the market. In the incidents, the leaders and cadres of both parties suffered minor injuries. The vendors at the market immediately brought the attack to the notice of police.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situations under control and dispersed supporters of both parties. Circle inspector Ghanta Subba Rao said that no one from either side have filed complaints. However, cases are likely to be registered on both parties, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X