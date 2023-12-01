YSRCP, TDP must clarify their stand over CAA: CPM

Nellore: CPM senior leader and its politburo member BV Raghavulu demanded YSRCP and TDP to specify their opinion on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) proposed by BJP-led NDA government.

The CPM leader, who came to Nellore to participate in the party meeting, addressing the media on Thursday, recalled that earlier both the parties supported the NDA government during the introduction of CAA Bill in the Parliament, despite other Opposition parties declining such bill. Pointing out that both YSRCP and TDP are making hue and cry over the uplifting of living standards of Minorities in AP, he questioned as to why they extended support to the NDA government when the CAA Bill was introduced in the Parliament.

Recalling Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Calcutta over his party commitment in implementing CAA on Wednesday, Raghavulu opined that this type of Bill, if comes into existence, will destroy the lives of Muslim Minorities in the country. He demanded if YSRCP and TDP are really wants Minorities’ welfare, they should demand the Central government to roll back CAA or tender apology to the public.

The CPM leader found fault with the YSRCP of conducting cast survey and described it as mere eye wash tactics and bogus. He suggested the ruling party to demand the NDA government to conduct caste census along with population census. The BJP is not interested in conducting caste census as it is concentrating on religious-based politics, he alleged.