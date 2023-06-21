YSRCP To Announce Assembly candidates in October-Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy said that by October names of the candidates for Assembly elections would be finalised.

He said because of heat, 18 MLAs had not gone. If they do not meet the required standards in the surveys and if the performance is not good, he or she will not get the ticket. Only those whose graph is good will be given tickets. So he advised them to fill the gaps and see that they pull up their socks, participate in the Gadapa Gadapa ku programme, speak to the people and win their confidence.

He said since our target is 175 seats, every MLA has to go from door to door and see that all pending works were completed. He said this activity has to be intensified. If your name is not there in the final list, do not blame me. For us Chandrababu Naidu is not important. But we need to give proper and effective counter at every door step. Explain the difference between the TDP rule and YSRCP rule, he added.