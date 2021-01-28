YSRCP to be win above 90 per cent Panchayats: says Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: YSRCP would win above 90 per cent Panchayats in local body polls, said AP State Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development. Addressing the media on Thursday here Minister PR Reddy stated that Chandrababu Naidu made useless unethical comments on me today, from the college days NCB failed in facing me directly.

He criticized SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar that " he is following dual policy first recommended for IAS officers transfer now asked the government to repatriate the two IAS officers who are working under my ministry". Further, he added that the YSRCP government is strictly following the supreme court guidelines ".

He pointed out the SEC crossing the constitutional post limits and acting partially.

Minister questioned that manifesto released for Panchayats poll by the TDP Supreme Chandrababu Naidu and criticized how the TDP party has released manifesto to local body polls which are going on without political party symbols.

Before that, Peddi Reddy Ramchandra Reddy called for an urgent meeting with MLAs on local body elections one day before the phase -1 panchayat polls nominations in the district and discussed over strategies. MLAs CheviReddy Bhaskar Reddy, Adimulam, Biyapu Madhu, Srinivasulu, Dwarkanath Reddy and others took part in the meeting.