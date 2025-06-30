YSRCP to expose govt’s unfulfilled promises

Kurnool: YSR Congress Party’s district-level meeting focused on exposing the alliance government’s failures and launching the ‘Recall Chandrababu Manifesto’, accessible via a QR code, to highlight unfulfilled promises. The meeting, held at Lakshmi Kalyana Mandapam in Kurnool on Sunday, was presided over by district president SV Mohan Reddy. Key leaders, including Regional Coordinator Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy and District Observer Gangula Prathap Reddy, attended.

Peddi Reddy and Gangula Prathap Reddy criticised the TDP-JSP alliance for making deceptive pre-election promises, distributing fake bond papers worth Rs 2.4 lakh per household, and failing to deliver on their ‘Super Six’ guarantees. They accused Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan of responding aggressively to questions about these promises.

SV Mohan Reddy questioned the alliance’s credibility, noting that pro-TDP media spread false claims about new industries, while none were established. Former MP Butta Renuka highlighted public regret over the coalition’s betrayal, with growing discontent within a year of its tenure.

MLC Madhusudan, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Errabothula Papi Reddy, and several MLAs and former MLAs raised concerns about rising essential commodity prices, increased land registration charges, and deteriorating law and order. The party resolved to conduct constituency-level outreach programmes to inform every household about the alliance’s failures and restore public trust, emphasising their commitment to addressing these issues.