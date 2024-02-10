YSRCP to field Ummareddy’s son

Guntur: Former Union minister Kotha Raghuramaiah, freedom fighter and former MPs Acharya N G Ranga, Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, Lal Jan Basha, Y V Rao, Galla Jayadev represented the prestigious Guntur Parliament constituency.

Kotha Raghuramaiah was elected from this Lok Sabha constituency in 1957,1962,1967,1971 and 1977 Lok Sabha elections. Acharya Ranga was elected to the Parliament in 1980, 1984 and 1989 Lok Sabha elections. Rayapati Sambasiva Rao was elected from this constituency in 1996,1998, 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

TDP leader Lal Jan Basha was elected in 1991, Y V Rao was elected from this constituency in 1999 Lok Sabha elections, Galla Jayadev was elected in 2014 and 2019.

Late minister Md Jani, former chief minister Nandendla Bhaskara Rao, late chief minister K Rosaiah, former Speaker of the combined state of AP Dr Nadendla Manohar’s Tenali comes under this constituency. Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy hails from this constituency. Except Lal Jan Basha, all the MPs elected from this constituency belong to the Kamma community.

Rayapati Sambasiva Rao was appointed as 20 points programme implementation committee chairman.

Late Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Konijeti Rosaiah hailed from this constituency. They studied in Guntur city. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, office cum residence, leader of opposition in the State Legislative Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu residing in the constituency.

Guntur West, Guntur East, Mangalagiri, Ponnuru, Tenali, Prathipadu and Tadikonda Assembly constituencies come under this Lok Sabha constituency. Tadikonda, Prathipadu Assembly constituencies are reserved for SCs.

Guntur, Tenali revenue divisions in the constituency. State Assembly, secretariat, Legislative Council, DGP office, AIIMS are in Mangalagiri come under this constituency. YSRCP state party office at Tadepalli,, TDP state office, JSP state office in Mangalagiri.

Asia's biggest mirchi yard, All India Tobacco Board, Guntur General Hospital, Guntur Medical College, Acharya N G Ranga Agriculture University, Acharya Nagarjuna University,Board of Intermediate Education office, AP State Council of Higher Education office in the constituency.

KL University, Vignan’s University and several corporate education institutes were set up in the constituency. Guntur Municipal Corporation, Tadepalli- Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation,Tenali, Ponnuru municipalities come under this constituency.

Popular Undavalli Caves, Krishna River, Mangalagiri Panakala Swamy temple, Bramaramba Sametha MallikarjunaSwamy Temple, Jinnah Tower are in the constituency. After bifurcation of the state, SRM and VIT were set up.

The constituency was developed as an education hub. Yesteryear actors hero Ghattamaneni Krishna, Jamuna, Sarada, Gummadi Venkateswara Rao, famous poet Jandhyala Papaiah Sastry, hailed from this constituency.

Farmers produce paddy, chillies, tobacco, cotton, banana, and other horticulture crops. Tobacco, chillies, cotton and cotton yarn are being exported to various countries.

Spinning, Ginning, Weaving, garments units were set up around Guntur city. over 80 cold storage units,tobacco processing units were set up around Guntur city. Katuri Medical College, NRI Medical College and several engineering colleges were set up in the constituency.

Mangalagiri cottons, dress material and chunnis are world popular and exported to various countries. Guntur city has NH connectivity and train connectivity. Guntur is known as textile capital of AP capital for fake seeds, fake pesticides.

YSRCP is fielding Ummareddy Venkata Ramana, son of MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu of Kapu TDP finalised the candidature of NRI Posani Krishna Mohan from this constituency in the backdrop of sitting MP Galla Jayadev announcing that he would not contest in Lok Sabha elections.