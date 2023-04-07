YSRCP to launch 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu' from today

Tirupati: The ruling YSRCP embarked on a statewide 10-day mass contact programme from Friday.

The programme titled as 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu' involving about 7 lakh party activists including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, party functionaries aimed to personally meet 5 crore people in the state to explain the achievements of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and also to get feedback on the implementation of welfare schemes including pension, Jaganna housing colony and free rice.

Speaking to the media, City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that he will lead the programme in the pilgrim city in which all the party corporators, ward conveners, gruha saradhulu and others would be involved in the door-to-door campaign and explain the party's achievements in 4-year rule in the state.

In this connection, Bhumana claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced so many welfare schemes for the poor and no state in the country implemented such a slew of welfare initiatives for downtrodden. These welfare programmes, he claimed, have enhanced the standard of living of poor as never before bringing smiles on the face of poverty-stricken lakhs of people in AP.

He took the occasion to lambast opposition leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who had no other policy except criticising Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP day in and day out.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, party city unit president Palagiri Pratap and others were present.

Later, MLA and Deputy Mayor Abhinay held a meeting with the party city leaders on the conduct of 10-day mass contact programme and urged them to collect feedback on the implementation of welfare schemes and ensure that no eligible poor left out from availing the schemes.