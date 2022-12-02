YSRCP to organise BC Maha Sabha on Dec 7

Vijayawada: YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy said 'Jayaho BC Maha Sabha' will be organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on December 7. He unveiled the BC Maha Sabha posters here along with the BC ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Budi Mutyala Naidu, Jogi Ramesh, Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, MPs Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Margani Barath and Janga Krishna Murthy and others on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai Reddy said that the meeting will begin at 8 am and will continue into the evening. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest and he is scheduled to give a keynote speech at 12 noon.

Zone-wise, district-wise and constituency-wise BC meetings will also be conducted in the state, he said. The MP said YSRCP considers BCs as the backbone of the party and they were given over 50 per cent nominated posts. The Chief Minister had given a top priority to the BCs in all the posts and made them hold their heads high, he added.

He said around 84,000 public representatives of the BC community of the YSRCP were invited for this BC Maha Sabha.

Minister Venu Gopala Krishna said the Chief Minister supported BCs like no other Chief Minister in the state. He reminded that the YSRCP introduced a private bill in Parliament seeking BC reservations. The minister said the party will organise the BC meeting on a massive scale with the support of the all BC community people. MLA Kolusu Parthasaradhi and other BC leaders attended.