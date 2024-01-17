YSRCP to start exercise on the fourth list of candidates today

The YSRCP headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which has already released three lists of candidates is in the process of finalising the fourth list after a three-day break due to Sankranti festival. Today, the process will resume for the fourth list of YCP candidates. So far, changes have been made in 59 constituencies out of the total 175 in the state.



Regarding the Lok Sabha seats, there are 25 in Andhra Pradesh. The YCP leadership has already made changes in 9 seats, and there is clarity in three other seats Bapatla, Rajampet, and Kadapa, where Nandigam Suresh, Peddireddy Mithun Reddy, and YS Avinash Reddy respectively are likely to be fielded. Changes are expected in 13 more Lok Sabha seats, including Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Narsaraopeta, Ongole, Nandyal, and Nellore.

The YSR Congress Party is currently considering the names of potential candidates for these constituencies.