YSRCP turned AP into a dump yard, says Pattabhiram

Chittoor: Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman K Pattabhiram has accused the previous YSRCP government of leaving the State buried under heaps of unprocessed waste, claiming that nearly 85 lakh metric tonnes of garbage had been left unattended across AP. He said that under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, efforts were underway to transform AP into a dumping yard–free State and a national model for cleanliness.

Pattabhiram, along with Chittoor MLA G Jaganmohan, reviewed sanitation activities with municipal officials at Chittoor Municipal Corporation on Monday. Addressing the media, he said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu personally leads Swachh Andhra - Swarnandhra campaign every third Saturday of the month to promote public awareness on cleanliness and civic responsibility.

Criticising the former regime, Pattabhiram said the YSRCP government ‘completely ignored waste management despite collecting sanitation taxes,’ resulting in massive waste accumulation across the State. In Chittoor, he said, about 16 acres of garbage mounds are now being cleared at a cost of Rs 13 crore. The project is set for completion by December 31, after which the reclaimed site will be turned into a public park by January, in coordination with the AP Greenery and Beautification Corporation.

Highlighting new initiatives, Pattabhiram announced that 65 tonnes of daily waste generated in Chittoor will be processed and recycled on the same day, positioning the city as a model for sustainable waste management. He said the Corporation would soon supply 50 electric garbage transport vehicles, compactors, and sweeping machines to the city, reducing fuel dependency and improving efficiency.

The Chairman also outlined plans to develop Chittoor as the Gateway of Andhra Pradesh, supported by major infrastructure projects. He urged officials to strictly enforce the ban on single-use plastics and promote biodegradable and cloth bags through coordination with MEPMA and DWCRA women’s groups.

He further revealed that a digital initiative integrating ragpickers, scrap dealers, and recycling units through a mobile app will soon be launched to streamline door-to-door waste collection. The state will also pioneer the use of electric vehicles for garbage transport, starting from Hindupur.

Pattabhiram commended sanitation workers for their service during the pandemic and natural disasters, announcing Rs 20 lakh insurance coverage for each worker. He called on municipal officials to aim for a top-five state ranking and a top-100 national position in next year’s Swachh Survekshan. Municipal Commissioner P Narasimha Prasad and Health Officer Dr Lokesh presented updates on ongoing initiatives. On this occasion, Pattabhiram and MLA Jaganmohan felicitated sanitation workers for their dedicated service. Mayor S Amuda, CHUDA chairperson K Hemalatha and others were present.