YSRCP Vice MPP of Gara mandal brutally murdered in Srikakulam district

A terrible incident took place in the Srikakulam district where Gara Mandal Parishad Vice President Ramaseshu was brutally murdered. A dead body lying in a pool of blood on the road created a commotion in the locality.



According to the details, Gara Mandal Parishad Vice President Ramaseshu is doing many businesses locally and worked as Sarpanch for three times in this village. Some people attacked Ramaseshu six years ago and the latter injured seriously and recovered later. However, on Tuesday morning, Ramaseshu left for his godown at after receiving a call that the stock had arrived.

In this process, unknown people who came across the road brutally murdered him at Duvvupeta. He died on the spot in a pool of blood after being hit on his head with a stone. Locals who noticed the dead body informed the police. The police reached the spot and started investigation.