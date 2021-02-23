YSRCP welfare schemes attract rural people: Dy CM Dharmana Krishna Das

Srikakulam: Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das on Monday stated that the YSRCP launched welfare schemes and programmes won the hearts of rural people which proved in the recent gram panchayat elections.

Speaking to media here, he explained that people showed their gratitude towards the YSRCP candidates in elections by casting their votes in favour of it which provided landslide victory. The YSRCP supported candidates won in more than 80 per cent gram panchayats across the state and in Srikakulam as well, he stated.

He stated the people were attracting towards welfare schemes introduced and implemented by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state.

As per predictions, YSRCP should win in all villages totally but we lost 20 per cent villages due to our own faults like rebels and groups at village level, he admitted. He appealed to YSRCP leaders to rectify mistakes and not to repeat the same in coming local bodies' elections.

Before conducting press conference, the Deputy Chief Minister interacted with the newly elected sarpanches of Narasannapeta Assembly segment from where he elected as MLA and asked them to provide speedy services to rural people in their respective villages.