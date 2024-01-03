YSRCP will be defeated in Dharmavaram with Sriram's Padayatra, says TDP leaders

The TDP leaders emphasized that Paritala Sriram's padayatra is aimed at addressing the problems faced by the people in the 40 wards of Dharmavaram town. They stated that the development of the town in the past five years has been stagnant and the people are facing serious issues. They expressed confidence that through this padayatra, the YCP party will be defeated in Dharmavaramtown.

The TDP leaders assured the people that once the TDP comes to power, the problems faced by the petitioners will be addressed step by step. They emphasized that the TDP government will prioritize the issues raised through the Sriram Padayatra. They criticized the YCP government for its failure in providing comprehensive welfare programs to the deserving people and promised to hold them accountable in the public court.

The TDP leaders called upon the people of the town to actively participate in and support Paritala Sriram's padayatra. They urged the people to bless and lead the padayatra with their full heart.