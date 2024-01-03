YSRCP will be defeated in Dharmavaram with Sriram's Padayatra, says TDP leaders

Live
- T'gana CM assures continued support for Amara Raja's Giga Corridor
- Workshop on 'Tunneling' held
- Former Chittoor Municipal chairman joins YSRCP
- Sankranti has arrived early to people with increased pension, says Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy
- TDP leader arrest of Anganwadi workers, says protest won't stop
- Guarantee schemes a Blessing for People’s Plight: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Gurugram: Senior IAS officer A. Sreenivas takes charge as new GMDA CEO
- Over 7 in 10 Indians find chips key in shaping smart device experience
- As New Year begins, there's some nervousness in markets
The TDP leaders emphasized that Paritala Sriram's padayatra is aimed at addressing the problems faced by the people in the 40 wards of Dharmavaram town. They stated that the development of the town in the past five years has been stagnant and the people are facing serious issues. They expressed confidence that through this padayatra, the YCP party will be defeated in Dharmavaramtown.
The TDP leaders assured the people that once the TDP comes to power, the problems faced by the petitioners will be addressed step by step. They emphasized that the TDP government will prioritize the issues raised through the Sriram Padayatra. They criticized the YCP government for its failure in providing comprehensive welfare programs to the deserving people and promised to hold them accountable in the public court.
The TDP leaders called upon the people of the town to actively participate in and support Paritala Sriram's padayatra. They urged the people to bless and lead the padayatra with their full heart.