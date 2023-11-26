YSRCP will not win even a seat in North Andhra: Pattabhi

Visakhapatnam: Ruling party YSRCP will not win even a single seat in North Andhra in the ensuing elections due to their anarchic rule, mentioned Telugu Desam Party national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram.

Addressing media here on Saturday, he asked how many times the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the secretariat during his four-and-half-years of rule for reviews.

All of a sudden, the CM decided to review from Visakhapatnam for North Andhra development before the elections, he wondered.

Pattabhi alleged that after YSRCP came to power, no review was conducted on the development of Visakhapatnam. The problem of thousands of workers of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was also not addressed by the Chief Minister till now, he said.

The TDP national spokesperson demanded a review on the looted lands across North Andhra by the YSRCP leaders.

He wondered how the backwardness of the Uttarandhra region dawned upon the Chief Minister all of a sudden and that too before elections.

Pattabhi criticised that apart from usurping all the lands in the region, Kailasagiri hill was also being dug up recently for the benefit of the YSRCP leaders.

The TDP national spokesperson said the YSRCP cannot win a single seat in Uttarandhra, even if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy contested from here.