YSRCP will raise the issue of pending funds for Polavaram in Parliament, says Vijayasai Reddy

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given directions on the strategy to be followed in the monsoon sessions of Parliament. Speaking to the media after a meeting of the YSRCP parliamentary party, he said they would raise the issue of pending funds for the Polavaram project. He said that illegal projects undertaken by Telangana would also be raised in the Parliament and ask the centre to notify the KRMB jurisdiction.

Reddy further said that they will oppose the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant and demand for Rs 6,112 crore in electricity arrears from Telangana. He said that the electricity arrears due from Telangana will be raised in the parliament and reminded that they are fighting for the bifurcation guarantees and special status from the very beginning and will not go back on the stand. He said there will be no compromise on special status to Andhra Pradesh. Vijayasai Reddy clarified that they had brought the issue to the attention of the centre twelve times.



Earlier, MP Mithun Reddy told the media that he would fight against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant in Parliament. He also said that a resolution was passed in the assembly against the privatisation of the steel plant. He said they would be asked to focus on alternatives. He said they would seek to resolve the dispute between the two states over the Krishna water.

