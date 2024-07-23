YSRCP will sweep in standing committee polls: Dy Mayors

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Deputy Mayor and floor leader of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) said that the corporators who exited from the YSRCP to join TDP and Jana Sena will soon return to their party.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar said that the YSRCP corporators would not get due recognition in the alliance government even if they move out of the party and join them. He mentioned that some of them had switched loyalty to protect their businesses and that they would soon return to YSRCP.

The Deputy Mayor expressed that the YSRCP would make a clean sweep in the standing committee elections to be held soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Mayor K Sateesh said all the corporators who joined the alliance government enjoyed the council posts earlier. He alleged that the TDP introduced a new culture in Visakhapatnam, accepting the corporators belonging to the Opposition which is not appropriate. A similar trend would follow even in the next government, he added.

The corporators who won during the YSRCP government were asked to reconsider their decision and return to YSRCP.

YSRCP floor leader Banala Srinivas made it clear that the YSRCP would win 10 seats in the standing committee elections. Srinivas stated that revolt has already begun among people and many are sending messages to the corporators, who have changed the party. He appealed to the corporators to extend support to the YSRCP.