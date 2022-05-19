YSRCP will wane just the way it attained power: Atchannaidu

Ongole (Prakasam District): Telugu Desam Party is ready for elections anytime and will win 160 seats in the Assembly, stated TDP AP president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu. He opined that the YSR Congress Party will go with the wind, just the way it came to power.

Atchannaidu and other TDP leaders laid foundation for the works of constructing dais and canopies for the Mahanadu on a 100-acre land at Manduvaripalem near Ongole on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press in Ongole, Atchannaidu said that they are organising Mahanadu for two days only instead of the usual three days, due to weather conditions. He said on the first day, i.e., on May 27, there will be a meeting with about 10,000 representatives of the party to discuss 17 resolutions. On May 28, the second day at 3 pm, they will organise a public meeting by kick-starting the centennial birth anniversary celebrations of party founder NT Rama Rao. Atchannaidu explained that they chose Ongole as the Mahanadu venue just because the erstwhile district is the home for all sections of people, who suffered from the government. He said fishermen, weavers, farmers, industrialists and weaker sections throughout the State suffered from the decisions of the government, and a part of them reside in the district.

The TDP leader alleged that the government is resorting to undemocratic practices, by rejecting the request for permission to organise Mahanadu at Mini Stadium in the town. He said the YSRCP feared the response to TDP's Badude Badudu, and its own Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, and wanted to create obstacles. He said that the public assets are not the personal properties of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, or he is not going to permanently rule the State. He said that as a common man, he is condemning the denial of permission for Mini Stadium and thanked the farmers who offered their lands to utilize for the Mahanadu.

Responding to the nominated candidates to Rajya Sabha from YSRCP, Atchannaidu said that the party came to power with the wind, and will disappear from the State like that only. He said that YSRCP has given RS seats to former MLA and MP candidates from TDP, and the auditor and advocate of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He questioned how it can be called a political party when no politician from that party is entitled to the RS seat. He said that BCs are an integral part of the TDP, and no one can divide them. He said that the BCs have no freedom or power in the YSRCP, but they have the independence to make their own decisions and run ministries in the Telugu Desam Party government.