YSRCP will win all Assembly, MP seats in Chittoor

Chittoor: APSRTC vice-chairman M C Vijayananda Reddy reiterated that YSRCP will win all the Assembly and MP seats in Chittoor district under the dynamic leadership of Energy and Mines Minister P Ramachandra Reddy. No differences or internal feuds witnessed in the party in any form and all the cadres in the party from pillar to the post would strive for strengthening the hands of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to achieve landslide victory in 2024 general elections, he stated. The YSRCP leaders celebrated the birthday of Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy in a grand manner in which Dy CM K Narayana Swamy, MP N Reddappa, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Bharath, MLC, Modaliar Development Corporation Chairman B Suresh and others took part in the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayananda Reddy said that he was relentlessly striving for the development of Chittoor Assembly Constituency right from the beginning in different ways. He also hailed Ramachandra Reddy has been instrumental for mitigating drinking water needs of Chittoor city by way of diverting Krishna river waters from Gandikota Reservoir through HNSS canal. Earlier, he flagged off a huge bike rally from Sambaiah Kandiga to PVKN Degree College grounds in which 5,000 youth took part. He donated Rs 80 lakh worth of bunks, pulling carts, sweet stalls for the eligible beneficiaries on the occasion. He also distributed dresses to 700 municipal sanitary workers. He also donated funds for constructing a Pyramid Centre at PVKN Degree College Yoga Centre.