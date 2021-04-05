YSRCP win in Tirupati By-Election is certain, Pawan should question BJP, says Kannababu

Kakinada: Affirming that YSRCP win is a foregone conclusion, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said Pawan Kalyan should question BJP on Special Status, privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant and promises made in AP Reorganisation Act.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Minister criticised Pawan Kalyan for not questioning his partner party BJP over the special status for Andhra Pradesh or privatisation of VSP. He objected to Pawan for supporting BJP who had once slammed the special package announced by BJP compared to rotten laddus. He flayed Pawan Kalyan for trying to whip up the Hindu sentiments by falsely alleging State government of vandalizing the temples, although it was TDP who demolished over 40 temples in Vijayawada city during its regime.

Further, the Minister said that YSRCP shall continue the winning streak by sweeping both ZPTC and MPTC elections, as people have faith in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's good governance. Referring to the TDP boycotting the MPTC, ZPTC elections, the Minister said that Chandrababu Naidu's decision reflects the fear of losing once again, thus staying away from polls.

Responding to the comments over YS Viveka's murder case, Kannababu said that CBI is investigating the case and there is no role of State government as the issue falls under the jurisdiction of Central Government. He said that it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who ordered for a CBI enquiry on the matter concerned and also wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister seeking a thorough investigation. The Minister also reminded that the incident took place during TDP government, where Chandrababu Naidu avoided calling for a CBI investigation.