YSRCP wins Badvel by-election with huge majority, Dasari Sudha thanks ministers for the support

Kadapa: In a sensational move YSR Congress party has made astounding victory in the by election held for Badvel reserved constituency on 30th October. Both BJP, Congress contested in the election have lost deposits.

YCP candidate Dr. Dasari Sudha has won the election against her nearest BJP political rival Panathala Suresh with 90,527votes majority. She has secured tatal 1,12,188 including postal ballot votes, BJP candidate P. Suresh has secured 21,661 votes, while Congres party candidate PM Kamalamma owned 6,217 votes.



Ruling party able to doubled its previous majority 44,734 achieved in 2019 elections.



Interestingly BJP which has secured around 6,000 votes in 2019 elections more than tripled the number 21,661. However Congress party which was confined to around 1800 votes in 2019 now increased to 6,217.



It is interesting to note people exercise their franchise for NOTA 3,668 votea by expressing their displeasure on election.



This is the third time YCP established the power in Badvel reserved constituency as in the earlier 2014,2019 and 2021( by election).



After winning the election YSR Congress party candidate Dr. D. Sudha told the media persons top priority should be given for completion of roads, and drainage pending for long back despite government sanctioned the funds. The MLA recalled that the good deeds done by her husband D. Venkata Subbaiah in the interest of Badvel people reasoned her thumping victory in the by polls. She thanked the ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh, Amzath Basha, Narayana Swamy, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, Kadapa Mayor K. Suresh Babu MLA's, MLC's and party other leaders for extending their support in the election for her victory in the election.