YSRCP workers join Jana Sena party

Anantapur/ Kadari: In a setback to the YSRCP, several leaders from the party shifted their loyalties to the Jana Sena party due the good governance of the State Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. On Tuesday, 100 leaders and workers of the YSR Congress Party took the Jana Sena party oath under the leadership of Kadiri Constituency In-charge Bairava Prasad and Market Yard Chairman Anasuya at the Anantapur Saptagiri Circle Party Office.

Ahuda Chairman and Jana Sena District President TC Varun welcomed them with party shawls.

Speaking on the occasion, Varun said that those who work hard in the party will always have a place of recognition. He suggested that the schemes implemented by the coalition government should be taken to the field level.

He called on everyone to work together to strengthen the party.

District Vice President Anke Eswaraiah, District General Secretary Kummara Nagendra, District Secretaries Kiran Kumar, Avuku Vijayakumar, Mandal Presidents, leaders and party ranks participated in this programme in large numbers.