YSRCP youth wing flays govt’s indifference towards students

Chittoor: Protesting the State government’s ‘indifference’ towards students and unemployed youth, the YSRCP youth wing held a protest rally (Poru Bata) from Amul Dairy to the Collectorate in Chittoor and submitted a memorandum to district in-charge Collector G Vidyadhari on Monday. The leaders criticised the NDA government for failing to create new jobs and not delivering on its promise of unemployment allowance among other things.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Coordinator Hemant Reddy criticised the coalition government for failing to create new jobs, not delivering on its promise of unemployment allowance, and even removing existing jobs, thereby jeopardising the livelihoods of lakhs. He alleged that vital schemes like Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, which supported lakhs of students from poor families, have been neglected, pushing families into debt.

He stated that Rs 3,900 crore is required for fee reimbursement and hostel maintenance for 2024–25, but only Rs 2,600 crore has been allocated in the budget for 2025–26, leaving a shortfall. The protestors demanded immediate release of the pending Rs 7,800 crore funds.

The leaders also condemned mass layoffs including 2.66 lakh village volunteers, 18,000 AP Beverages employees, 2,000 AP FiberNet workers, and field assistants under the employment guarantee scheme. They decried the halting of recruitment of medical specialists and the cancellation of mobile dispensing vehicles, affecting 20,000 families.

Chittoor youth president DC Manoj Reddy demanded the release of a Job Calendar and immediate notifications for government posts. He pointed out that despite a promise of Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance, the government has not allocated a single rupee over two budgets. Several youth wing state and constituency leaders including Chenga Reddy, Kishore, Dorababu among others participated in the demonstration.