YSRCP's Gadapa Gadapaku receives a warm welcome in Chandragiri

Chandragiri town is witnessing an overwhelming response to the Gadapa Gadapa program initiated by the government. Chevireddy Harshit Reddy, the MLA, visited various areas including Bharti Nagar, Prashanti Nagar, Nayi Brahmana Colony, and RF Road on Wednesday.

Many women expressed their happiness about the numerous welfare schemes introduced by the Jaganna government and praised Chief Minister Jagan's administration. They also blessed the family members of MLA Chevireddy for their support during the challenging times of the pandemic.





MLA Chevireddy Harshit Reddy emphasized that the welfare schemes provided by the Jagananna government are being distributed to the needy in Chandragiri constituency based on eligibility. He credited Chief Minister Jagan for ensuring that these schemes are accessible to everyone, regardless of their caste, religion, region, or political affiliation.

He further stated that significant progress has been made in the villages of Chandragiri Constituency, and if he is elected as MLA in the next election, he promises to bring about further development and make Chandragiri an exemplary constituency in terms of development. He also invited the residents to share any issues or problems that need attention.