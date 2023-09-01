Yuva Galam Padayatra entered East Godavari District

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra entered the Gopalapuram constituency of East Godavari district on Friday. On the 201st day of the Yuva Galam Padayatra, he entered the East Godavari District at Pothavaram, Gopalapuram constituency.



Lokesh stayed at Kanakadripuram, Koyyala Gudem Mandal of the Polavaram Constituency on Thursday night. On Friday, they entered Potavaram in Nallajarla mandal as a padayatra. From Potavaram to Nallajarla, welcome arches and flexhis have been set up. Thousands of activists under the leadership of TDP State General Secretary, Gopalapuram constituency party in-charge Maddipati Venkataraju, district leaders Gorantla Butchaiah Chaudhary, district president KS Jawahar and others gave a warm welcome. Lokesh interacted with farmers at Potavaram Centre. He met and discussed with the villagers in Kowloon. In Chipurugudem village, the contract employees of the electricity department met Lokesh and asked about their problems.

But there is a special thing here. Lokesh Yuvagalam Yatra in East Godavari district has been organized as a special schedule today. He will walk a total of 20.3 kilometers on Friday. This completes the 201st day. The Lokesh Yatra will spend the night at a campsite on Saturday night on the outskirts of Prakasha Raopalem village. On Saturday at 8 am the padayatra will start from Prakasraopalem and reach Aava Padu village of Nallajarla mandal in the same district. At 10 o'clock it will go to Singarajupalem in the same Mandal and from there it will enter the Unguturu constituency in the Eluru district. After that, the Yuva Galam march will continue in the Eluru district.

During the padayatra, Lokesh interacted closely with people from different communities. Knowing their problems. Ahead of Lokesh's walk, a team has been touring villages distributing leaflets explaining the Supersix promises of the mini-manifesto. Lokesh's team is walking behind that. The chief leaders of the party and the local leaders of the respective areas are running together with Lokesh.

With the entry of Padayatra into the district, excitement has increased in the TDP ranks of East Godavari district. To make the Lokesh Padayatra a success, flexes were placed in many villages. Party leaders are widely campaigning on the march. On the occasion of the completion of 200 days of Lokesh Padayatra, party lines organized padayatras in many parts of the district in solidarity with the youth. Nara Lokesh will have a face-to-face meeting with Dalit women in Prakasraopalem of Nallajarla Mandal this evening to know their problems.