‘Yuva Shakti Sadassu’ to draw thousands of students

The event will be hosted by Pulsus Group to empower students to tread the entrepreneurial journey, address the present challenges and tap future opportunities
Visakhapatnam: ‘Yuva Shakti Sadassu’ to draw 10,000 students of engineering and other streams from various educational institutions.
Scheduled on Friday at Gurajada Kalakshetram, the event will be hosted by Pulsus Group to empower students to tread the entrepreneurial journey, address the present challenges and tap future opportunities.
Explaining details of the summit, the group’s CEO Gedela Srinubabu said the platform will focus on 80 per cent of graduates migrating from Andhra Pradesh to other states every year in search of employment and livelihood and measures required to reverse the trend.
“How could Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh attract industries so that youths will not migrate from the region? There is an urgent need to equip them with required skills and resources so that opportunities could be created to drive economic growth,” the CEO opined.
Advocating to bridge the gap between academia and industry, Dr Gedela emphasised the role of internships in nurturing talent and fostering innovation.
The summit will explore the role of youth in propelling Visakhapatnam towards economic prosperity and global recognition. Discussions will be centred on attracting diverse industries to the region, providing employment opportunities at local level and catalysing economic growth.