Yuvagalam padayatra to end today

Vijayawada: The Yuvagalam padayatra undertaken by TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh will end on Monday. The journey will end at Shivajinagar in Visakhapatnam. This year, the Yatra started at the feet of Sri Varadarajaswamy at Kuppam on January 27 and continued across 97 assembly constituencies, 232 mandals and 2,028 villages. So far the padayatra has been continued for 3,032 kilometers.

Lokesh addressed 70 public meetings. In the wake of Chandrababu's arrest, the Padayatra was temporarily suspended for 79 days.

Today's Schedule:

8.45 am - Discussion with Army personnel at Nehru Park

10.15 am- Meeting with workers at Y Junction

10.50 am - Meeting with farmers at Chinagantyada

11.05 am - Discussion with porter laborers at SFS School

11.30 am - Meeting with youth at Gajuwaka Junction

12.25 pm - Meeting with lawyers at TSR College

2.00 pm – Interview with Agrigold victims, Meeseva operators at Wadlapudi Junction

5 pm - Inauguration of the

A stone plaque at Shivajinagar, end of the padayatra.