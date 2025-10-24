Zoo extends visiting hours on ‘Nagula Chavithi’

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the increased footfalls in view, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will open its gates earlier than usual on Saturday on the occasion of Nagula Chavithi. For the convenience of the public, the park will remain open from 7:30 am to 5 pm on October 25.

IGZP curator G. Mangamma emphasised that safety and cleanliness are given top priorities in the premises and exhorted the visitors to help maintain it. Firecrackers, explosives and other prohibited items will not be permitted in the zoo premises.

The zoo curator mentioned that strict action will be taken in case of any violation of rules, including charging fines. Visitors and their vehicles will be inspected at the entrance of the zoo to ensure safe and secure festival celebrations at the campus, the zoo officials informed.

Additional arrangements have been made at the premises to accommodate anticipated increase in the number of visitors arriving at the zoo. The zoo authorities urge the visitors to extend their support in keeping the surroundings clean and litter-free.