ZPHS students enter London World Book of records for Pi recitation

Chittoor: In a remarkable achievement, four students from Zilla Parishad High School in Mangalapalli, Bangarupalyammandal, Chittoor district, have earned a coveted place in the London World Book of Records for their extraordinary memory skills. Guided by their mathematics teacher and mentor, H ArunaSivaprasad, the students have brought immense pride to their school and region.

The team met Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar on Wednesday to share the news of their accomplishment. Among them, A Lahari, a 9th-grade student, flawlessly recited the first 1,000 decimal places of π (pi) in just 4 minutes and 55 seconds. Puneeth Sai, a 10th-grade student, followed by reciting the 1,001st to 2,000th decimal places in 7 minutes and 31 seconds. Hema continued with digits 2,001 to 3,000 in 8 minutes and 11 seconds, while Revathi completed the feat by reciting digits 3,001 to 3,600 in just 8 minutes.

All four students were officially recognised by the London World Book of Records for their extraordinary feats. Their mentor, H ArunaSivaprasad, was also honoured for his exceptional guidance and dedication. Collector Sumit Kumar praised the accomplishment, stating, “The achievement from the ZP High School is a matter of immense pride for the Chittoor district.” School headmistress Rajyalakshmi, teachers Sampangi, Bharati, Sanjeevi, Pillarappa, and Papu Desi Foundation founder Jayanti were also present during the felicitation.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sivaprasad shared insights into the training programme, ‘GanithaPragna Dharana’, under which the students were prepared. As part of the initiative, students are trained to memorise and recall 100 randomly dictated two-digit numbers—in forward, reverse, and random order. They can also recite all elements of the periodic table both forwards and backwards.

Sivaprasad emphasised that with consistent practice, anyone can excel in mathematics and develop extraordinary memory abilities. The Pi recitation feat, he added, was the result of dedicated training and commitment by the students.