ZPTC dies after falling from bullock cart

Pulivendula (YSR district): R Tummala Palle Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member representing from YSR Congress party C Maheswara Reddy,50, killed after accidentally falling from a bullock cart.

This tragic incident took place at R Tummalapalle village in Pulivendula mandal on Sunday. According to the sources, the incident took place when Maheswara Reddy along with his family members was going on bullock cart 'Siri Bandi' to participate in Gangamma Jatra.





He accidentally slipped from the bullock cart and sustained serious injuries. Immediately he was shifted to Pulivendula area hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Pulivendula police registered a case.