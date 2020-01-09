Jeep Compass Diesel Automatic Launch Soon

• It will be available in two 4X4 variants: Longitude (O) and Limited Plus.

• The Jeep Compass diesel automatic is likely to be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

• Both the automatic variants could command a premium of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh over the corresponding manual variant.

After much dilly-dallying, Jeep will finally give you a choice of a more affordable diesel automatic version of the Compass. Jeep will launch the Compass diesel automatic in Longitude (O) and Limited Plus 4X4 variants. The launch is expected around mid-Jan and you may have to pay around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh more for the automatic variant.





It has been listed on Jeep's official website as well with dealers accepting bookings for a sum of Rs 50,000. This is how the new variant will stack up in the already expansive Compass variant lineup:









The features on the Longitude (O) AT are likely to remain the same as the manual variant. And those buying the Limited Plus 4X4 AT won't have to forego the features like automatic headlamps and wipers, as well as powered front seats with memory functions that are missing on the Trailhawk. The Limited Plus 4X4 AT could also get Trailhawk exclusive features such as cruise control and start-stop button.

Until now, only the Compass Trailhawk has received the BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel, paired with a 9-speed ZF automatic transmission. This engine churns out 170PS of power and 350Nm of peak torque.





Rivals to the Jeep Compass include the Tata Harrier, which will soon be getting an automatic option in its arsenal, but it is a relatively economical front-wheel-ride-only SUV. The facelifted Hyundai Tucson is also going to debut at the Auto Expo 2020 and is likely to get a new 8-speed automatic with a BS6 diesel engine.











