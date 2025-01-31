Acer Electric Expands in Hyderabad with New Nagole Showroom

Acer Electric has launched its latest retail showroom in Nagole, Hyderabad, marking another step in its commitment to sustainable mobility.

The showroom features the brand’s Phase 1 lineup, including the Muvi 125 5G e-bike, CPX Pro, TC Max, and Skypher Pro e-cycle—vehicles known for advanced technology, sleek design, and eco-friendliness. Customers can enjoy exclusive launch-day offers and live product demonstrations. The grand opening saw dignitaries and industry leaders in attendance. With plans for further expansion, Acer Electric is set to drive India’s EV revolution forward.