All new Hayabusa at Rs 16.40 lakh to scorch Indian roads

Two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) on Monday launched the third generation model of its flagship sport bike, the 'all new Hayabusa', priced at Rs 16.40 lakh.

The company launched the 'All New Hayabusa' with a full model change for the first time in 13 years.

The new sport bike has been developed to achieve comply with the BS6 emissions standards.

Furthermore, the instrumental console containing large analogue meter and tachometer has now be equipped with a number of new touches "that will make its functions shine even brighter".

The 'all New Hayabusa' is powered with '1340cm four stroke fuel injected liquid-cooled DOHC, in-line four engine to deliver 140kW (190PS) or 9,700 rpm power and 150N-m or 7,000 rom torque'.

"Additionally, intelligence embodied in the electronic control systems enhances and advances the riding experience.

"The BS6 Compliant All New Hayabusa shall be dispatched in the middle of May 2021, retails at INR 1,640,000 (ex-showroom Delhi)..."