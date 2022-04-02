11 New cars expected to Arrive in April 2022

In the month of March, after the launch of few high-volume models, the action would be continued even in the month of April as well.

1. Honda City E: HEV

Expected price of the vehicle: Rs. 18 lakh

Rivals : None

India's 1st mass market strong hybrid would be the hybrid version of the Honda City, which would finally arrive in the month of April, on 14th. It would have self-charging strong hybrid setup comprising of 2 electric motors and a 1.5 litre petrol engine for a combine efficiency of nearing to 30kmpL.

2. Facelifted Maruti Ertiga and XL6

Expected price : RS 8.5 lakh onwards

Rival : Kia Carens

The Maruti MPV's are due for an update. Their 2022 versions have been spied testing, it has got minor cosmetic tweaks front and rear. When it comes to its interior, it is expected to feature a fresh new theme having revised upholstery.

3. Final Edition Volkswagen Polo

Expected Price: Rs. 9.5 lakh onwards

Rivals : Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz

This one is a special edition, which is expected to get a host of cosmetic difference such as body graphics, a celebratory paint, insignias in the cabin and may be different alloy wheels. It is more likely to be offered with just the 1 litre turbo-petrol engine but with the choice of 6 speed manual as well as automatic transmissions.

4. Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza CNG

Expected price : Rs. 8.2 lakh onwards

Rivals : None

The Maruti Baleno has been thoroughly updated but one update is still pending. It would be getting the option of factory fitted CNG kit for the very first time ever with its 1.2 litre petrol engine.

5. Hyundai Tucson

Expected Price : Rs. 25 lakh

Rivals : Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, Volkswagen Tiguan

The facelifted Hyundai Tucson has been spied testing numerous time and it is expected to be launched sometime this month, that's not all, it would have new styling inside out, the 2022 Tucson would eb the 1st Hyundai in India to provide ADAS tech.

6. 2022 Tata Nexon EV Long Range

Expected Price : Rs. 18 lakh

Rivals : None

Tata has been working on an update for the Nexon EV, which has been spied testing more than once. It is expected to receive large battery and reworked motor for the sake of increased range.

7. Volvo XC40 Recharge

Price : Rs. 75 Lakh

Rivals : None

The all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge has been lined up for launch in India since early 2021. it comes to its price, it has been recently leaked online, but it is yet to be officially launched.

The XC40 Recharge would be available in a single feature-loaded variant.

8. Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

Expected Price : Rs. 15 lakh

Rivals : Hyundai creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia SEltos

The Skoda Kushaq compact SUV is due to receive a Monte Carlo Edition. Its primary difference include cosmetic such as the red exterior having blacked out roof, a similarly themed upholstery and sporty black details around the car. It would likely be based on the top-spec variant of the Kushaq.

9. New Tata Concept EV

The leading EV car brand in India, it would be unveiling a new EV concept On April 6th. TATA has released a handful of teasers to suggest that it would feature a new as well as sporty design.

10 & 11.BMW i7 & Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The all-electric iteration of the BMW 7 series would be unveiled on 20th April. It would be debut the brand's latest technology and it would promise a range of over 600 km in its most efficient variants.