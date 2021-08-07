11th EV Expo 2021 Held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

2021 EV Expo was held in Delhi, yesterday and multiple new EVs were launched on Day 1. This is a 3 day event, wherein they will showcase the latest 2, 3 and 4 wheeled e-vehicles, parts as well as accessories, charging solutions and technology from more than 100 national and international companies.



This Expo offers comprehensive market information and also great business opportunity as well as platform for networking.

The number of new launches in electric 2 and 3 wheeled vehicles and battery as well as charging solutions only proves that there is greater need for a platform like EV Expo; this definitely offers much needed opportunity for EV manufactures of both unveil as well as showcase their innovation and developments during the previous 18 months.

Rajiv Arora Organizer, EV EXPO 2021, stated

Few EV launches, that has been taken place on Day 1 of the 11th EV Expo 2021

• Launch of e-bikes, Helios & Aiolos by Supreme Smart Power Pvt Ltd having cruise control, rescue feature and reverse gear.

• TERRA Motors, Japanese Company, has launched L5-E-auto with touch LCD panel, swing arm suspension having six seats. Also an E-rickshaw having LED display at the back in order display Advertisement was launched, which would offer an extra source of income to the vehicle drivers.

• EVTRIC Motors Pvt Ltd has launched 2 e-scooters and 1 food delivery e-bike. The E-scooter has about 12 tyres having a ground clearance of nearing 190mm. This vehicle runs around 75 km on a single charge.

• Raymotoss Electric Scooter, Delhi based company has unveiled high speed e-bikes and e-scooters.

• Launch of Muver-Passenger E-rickshaw & Hauler + -loader E Rickshaw by E-Fill Electric having 100% Indian parts. Even Latest EV charging stations were also unveiled.

• Altius Auto solutions have launched a high speed electric bike having a range of about 120 km per charge at an affordable price of nearing Rs. 45,000(after Govt Subsidy).

• Soni e-vehicles launched e-food carts having space for LPG cylinders, hot plate and ample storage cabinets, space for menu display etc.

• Supreme Smart Power Ltd has launched a very extensive range for sustainable mobility solutions for both commercial as well as passenger applications.

• Matter Energy has launched Smart Modular battery solutions in the voltage ranges of 12V to 72V, having capacities ranging from 6 Ah to 200 Ah

• Latest smart e-vehicle charging solutions as well as batteries were also unveiled at the Expo.

The EVEXPO 2021 has support from the Ministry of Road Transport & highways of Govt of India, Micro small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and ICAT (international Centre for Automotive Technology).

Nearing to 80 Indian as well as International exhibitors are showcasing their technologically advanced, pollution-free 2,3 and 4 wheeled e vehicles like the E-Rickshaws, E-bikes, E-carts, E-bicyles, E-scooters, E-Loaders as well a 4 wheeled vehicles at EV-EXPO 2021. The latest Lithium-ion batteries, charging solutions, vehicle components as well as accessories are also going to be showcased at the Expo.



