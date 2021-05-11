2021 Isuzu D-Max pick- up and MU-X-SUV launched in India

In India, the 2021 Isuzu D-Max pick-up and MU-X-SUV has been launched, the starting price of the vehicle is RS. 16.98 lakh and 32.23 lakh (ex-showroom Tamilnadu), respectively. Earlier these two models were discontinued last year in the month of April, when the BS6 era began. Isuzu India has chose to continue with the previous-generation model, even though the next-gen MU-X as well as D-Max has been introduced abroad.



• The 2021 Isuzu D-Max is available in Highlander, V-cross Z and V-cross Z prestige variants

• All of them are powered by a B-S6 compliant 163hp, 1.9 litre diesel engine.

• The 2021 Isuzu MU-S on offer include 4x2 and 4x4 variants

• Both the MU-X variants have received a B S6 –compliant 163 hp, 1.9 litre diesel engine.

The price range of 2021 Isuzu D-Max is between Rs.16.98 to 24.49 lakh

Isuzu introduces updated 3 pick-up variants

The Isuzu introduced its updated 3 pick-up variants- Hi Lander, V-Cross Z and V-Cross Z prestige, all of these are powered by a BS6-compliant version of the previously available 1.9 litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. However, as it now produces 163hp and 360Nm of torque, the BS6 unit is 13hp and 10Nm is more powered when compared to its BS4 counterpart.

The Difference between Highlander variant & V-cross trim

There exists one major difference between the Highlander variant and V-cross trim is that the earlier ones were available in two wheel drive form having a six-speed manual gearbox. When it comes to V-cross variant, it has got a 4Wd system and 6-speed manual as well as 6- speed automatic transmission options are available.

2021 Isuzu D-Max Highlander Features

The new entry point to the D-max range, the new Hi-Lander Variant(Rs .16.98 lakh) it comes with ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX anchors as standard. It sports 16-inch wheels having wheel covers, the driver's seat comes with 6-way adjust and the rear seats spilt as well as fold in a 60:40 ratio. A new digital colour MID sits between the analogue dials, there are USB ports in the front as well as the rear and power windows are on offer, as it got manual AC units having rear AC vents.

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-cross features

The Isuzu D-Max V cross Z trims (Rs,19.98-20.98 lakh) are equipped with features such as auto-levelling LED projector headlamps, keyless entry, 18-inch alloy wheels, auto climate control, Bluetooth, Aux –in and DVD compatibility, rear parking camera steering-mounted controls and 7.) inch infotainment touchscreen along with USB.

The V-Cross Z prestige is offered for Rs. 24.49 lakh, adds features include airbags, hill-descent, ESC, traction control, hill-descent assist, leather seats, 8 speaker sound system, shift-on the fly 4WD,auto cruise control and a powered driver's seat.

2021 Isuzu MU-X price range is between Rs.33.23 to 35.19 lakh

As before, the Isuzu MU-X is available having the same 163hp, 1.9 litre diesel engine; it is mated with a six-speed gearbox. Both 4x2(RS.33.23 lakh) as well as 4x4 variants (Rs.35.19 lakh) is retained. Other than the lack of the shift by wire 4WD system, the variants look identical and receive features-air bags, rear camera, rear parking sensors, LED headlights, a power adjustable driver's seat, having powered spilt-folding second as well as 3rd row of seats, having 7.0 inch touch screen infotainment system and cruise control are standard.

2021 Isuzu MU-X price and rivals

Earlier in the year 2018, when Isuzu MU-X compared to its 7-seat body on frame rivals, it felt dated as well as less sophisticated & refined when compared. As of now, as this space has become more competitive with contenders including the MG Gloster(Rs.29.98 to 36.88 lakh) Ford Endeavour is priced between (Rs.29.99 to Rs 36.25 lakh), the Toyota Fortuner and Legender(RS.30.34 to 38.30 lakh) and the Mahindra Alturas G4 (Rs28.74 to Rs.31.74 lakh). It remains to be seen as to how this barely updated MU-X pans out for Isuzu.