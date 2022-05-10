2022 Mercedes Benz C Class Launched in India: Start price @Rs. 55 lacs

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new C-class in our nation, India and the start price is Rs. 55 lakh (Ex-showroom. Booking for this car, have already began, before the launch and the company has now unveiled the car price.

With regards to design, the sixth-generation C-Class come to switch a new face made up a new face with new elements. These include a pair of sleeker LED headlamps with eyebrow-DRLs. At the back, it comes with the new split LED taillights. The car sits on a freshly designed set of alloy wheels and tweaked bumpers at the both ends.

The luxury sedan would be available in paint options which include Obsidian Black, High-tech Silver, Selenite Grey, Manufakfur Opalite white, Cavansite Blue exterior shades and Mojave silver.

When it comes to inside, the car comes with two monotone and one dual-tone upholstery option. In addition to this, the dashboard of the car would come with a vertically placed 11.9 inch touchscreen infotainment until the brand MBUX system. Other Tweaked elements inside the cabin come in the form of reshaped aircon vents, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and a new-flat-bottom steering wheel.

Under the bonnet, the new C-class gets both petrol as well as diesel powertrain options. The C200 comes with a 1.5 litre petrol engine with an output of 201bhp and 300Nm torque. Meanwhile, the diesel option receives a 2.0 litre unit that output of 197bhp and 440Nm in the C220d guise. At the top-run is the C300d, which uses the same 2.0 litre diesel engine but has a tweaked performance of 262bhp and 550Nm of torque.