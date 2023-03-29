2023: List of Top upcoming 5 SUV's in India

The list of Top Upcoming 5 SUV's in India



1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx would be launched in India coming month. Booking for this vehicle has been open and it has got more than 13,500 orders. Powering the vehicle would be 1.0 litre turbo petrol motor, which develops 98.6 bhp and 14.76 Nm Paired with a 5 speed manual gearbox and a 6 speed AT. It would also get a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which churns out 88.5 bhp and 113NM, paired with a 5 speed MT and AMT.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door S price would be revealed in May 2023 and the SUV has got more than 23,500 booking. This vehicle would get 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which develops 103 bhp and 134Nm of torque, paired with a 5 speed MT and 4 speed AT. It would also feature the AllGrip Pro 4x4 system for superior off-road capabilities.

3. Kia Seltos

The facelifted Kia Seltos is expected to make its way to India by mid-2023. This mid-size SUV would sport updated styling along with a revised front fascia and more features. It would get an advanced driver assistance system. Mechanically, India-spec Seltos Facelift would remain identical to the current model but would get a more poweful 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine instead of the 1.4 litre unit.

4. Honda Mid-size SUV



Honda would finally introduce an all-new mid-size SUV In India by May this year. It would based on the modified version of the Amaze platform and loaded with features up to the brim. Honda's new mid-size likely to receive a 1.5 litre petrol engine, paired with a 5 speed manual gearbox and 7 step CVT. It might also feature the 1.5 litre strong hybrid unit just like the City e:HEV.

5. Hyundai Micro SUV

Based on the Grand i10 platform, it would share design cues with the Casper sold overseas and it would be the company's most affordable SUV in India. It would likely to get a 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and it would take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3 etc.