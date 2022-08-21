2023 Yamaha R3 & R7 Gets New Colors- Will Yamaha its big Bikes for Sale in India?

Previously Yamaha India used to provide big bikes having high-capacity engines for sale in India. We used to receive a lot of premium as well as enthusiast motorcycles of varied genres and price segments. But presently, the most expensive bike Yamaha sells in India is the 150cc YZF-R15M V4. AT Rs. 1.8 lakh(ex-showroom). It is no way justified for its ridiculous pricing.



We cannot tell as why the Company Yamaha is not offering big bikes for sale in India presently, but we can tell you is that Yamaha seems to be making a comeback. We do understand that since the launch of Royal Enfield 650 twins, 500cc+ segment is one sided owning to their outstanding value. But there is a place for sporty bikes as well.

2023 Yamaha R3 & R7 Get New Colors

Presently Yamaha's higher Capacity YZF-R bikes are not offered for sale in India, they have got a huge demand in North America, Europe and even South East Asian Markets too. Especially the liter-class R1. In America, JDM culture has been evolving at a rapid pace and the Japanese motorcycles are gaining popularity too. Hence, Yamaha has introduced new colors for YZF-R7 and YZF-R3 in America.

Yamaha R3 has been one of the favorites of super sport machine enthusiasts in India. It offered a decent bang for the buck and competed having the Kawaki Ninja 300 which started this segment, to begin with. After it has been discontinued because of stricter emission norms, it has been due for a comeback. But still that has not been happened yet. New R3 India launch is expected by Diwali this year.

In USA, R3 presently receives a glossy Phantom Purple color shade which looks outstanding. When it comes to looks, the new R3 has got an aerodynamic shape as well as sharp aesthetics, largely inspired by MotoGO YZR-M1. It has also got twin LED headlights, a central air duct for instant engine cooling, a compact, yet functional windscreen, RVMS and turn indicators mounted on fairing, a sporty fuel tank, sporty seats and an upswept exhaust.

R3 is powered by an 321cc liquid cooled DOHC twin cylinder which is capable of generating around 40.4 bhp and 29.4 Nm of torque. It receives a 6-speed gearbox having slipper clutch.

New Yamaha R7 color

Yamaha R7 is the successor of the mighty and beloved R6.R7 is a little disappointing when directly compared to R6. We say this because the R6 had a screamer of a 4-cyclinder engine. It has got a perfect ration of capacity to cylinder thus ensuring he best of both touring as well as sporty track days. But R7 is mere a twin cylinder and cannot match the outright manic performance of a 4-cylinder.

So, while R7 loses on its raw performance, it also loses weight as twin-cylinder engine are generally lighter. For America, Yamaha has added intensity white colour, which is jaw-dropping with regards to appeal. There is something about white color which tickles the fancy of the buyers. Even BMW charges around Rs. 20,000 more for a white-coloured Apache RR 310.

Intensity white also receives red colored which would add in more dram to this machine. Yamaha is also expected to bring R7 to our shores as well. But that might only happen in 2023, while R3 might launch in India around Diwali. When launched, we only hope Yamaha would offer these colors at least as an option.