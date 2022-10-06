25 YEARS OF Honda City Sedan in India: What makes most loved Car in India?

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India stated, as the model turns 25 years young, we are happy to express our sincere gratitude to all our customers as well as partners who have continuously supporting us over the years and invite everyone to continue to be with us on the journey ahead.

During 1998, a sedan become an instant hit in India, that vehicle was none other than First Generation Honda City, launched by Honda Cars India.

Presently in India, the fifth-generation vehicles are on sale. The longest running mainstream model in Indian automotive history is Honda City.

Honda City provides a strong aspirational value for the buyers and driving enthusiasts having an engine which boasted more than 100 hp in the late 90's. Honda states that the city has been the key pillar of business for the company since its inception and it has cumulatively recorded above 9 lakh unit sales in India and its export markets.

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India stated, as the model turns 25 years young, we are happy to express our sincere gratitude to all our customers as well as partners who have continuously supporting s over the years and invite everyone to continue to be with us on the journey ahead.

Honda City's Silver Jubilee celebrations are being organized across our Pan-India dealer network of 330 facilities in 242 cities and we are taking this opportunity to engage with our consumers and Honda City fans.

Honda City was initially developed to be an Asian Model, but later it became the global brand and presently it is sold in 80 nations. The cumulative sales of the City series are presently 4.5 million units globally.

1st Generation: 1998-2003

Honda City's first-generation modes has been sold in India between 1998 to 2003, it is based on 6th generation Honda Civic (FERIO). The VTEC Hyper 16 valve engine, that produced 106 hp of peak power in first-gen City was one of the fastest machines of its time and it instantly struck a chord in the market.

2nd Generation: 2003 -2008

The second-generation Honda City was conceptualized on the Honda Jazz platform, which was designed with fuel-tank being at the center of the car known as "Centre tank -layout. The second generation was both spacious and fuel efficient. The second generation did not succeed in creating the same buzz as the first generation did.

3rd Generation: 2008 to 2013

Honda tried to put the charm in the third-generation models. When it launched, it had got a completely new look. The radical Arrow-shot styling has been very well accepted by the customers. The al new 1.5L I VTEC engine has became the biggest selling point. It has offered the best standard safety in its segment. With the Dual Front Airbags as well ABS with EBD as standard in all variants. It was far ahead for its time in the year 2008.

4th Generation: 2014-2020

With the 4th gen City launched in the year, 2014, Honda has introduced the 1.5 L i-DTEC diesel engine along with the 1.5L iVTEC petrol engine. A new generation CVT was also introduced in this city, providing better fuel efficiency when compared to manual variant. This generation offered more powertrain options, innovative equipment and more spacious interiors than ever before.

5th Generation: 2020 onwards

The Fifth generation of the Honda City was introduced in the July 2020. The car took a huge leap in connected Car services as standard and it became the India's first Connected Car with Alexa Remote Capability. The newest edition also receives strong hybrid system in the City e: HEV.