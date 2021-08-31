A Super App Coming Soon, A Single Online Platform for Vehicle Related Services

A new super app would make payments, accessing as well renewing car, bike and related documents relating to vehicles such as driver licence, learner driver licence, driver licence renewal, registration certificate(RC), transfer vehicle ownership, fitness certificate and lore more can be done online in one single space.



As per reports, many of woes relating to driving licence, learner driving licence, licence renewal, registration certificate (RC), transfer vehicle ownership, fitness certificate or permit, address change and all other woes soon end.

Owning a vehicle in India, can be very helpful if one can afford them, especially in those regions having poor public transport services. However, we find moving to another state means going through varied government websites for relevant documents, which can be less than ideal, the same holds true for varied apps created by varied transport departments. However, the above woes will come to end, very soon, with the government reportedly preparing to launch a new app, which is super app, which would unify all these functions in a single application.

The super app would be billed as one stop solution for users. The super app is created by the National informatics Centre (NIC), this would act as a means to bring entire vehicle ownership as well as driving licence related services from varied state as well as Union Territories which have different websites having different layout as well as procedures, which would be followed on a single platform.

While the users would be able to access licence related information as well as functions on the app, they would also be able to sign in and also pay the tax and receive duplicate registration certificate when issued. Similarly, the individuals can also apply for a learner driver licence all by themselves or for their dependents or even they can apply to renew an older one. Other functions include issuing of NOCs and making changes to their address, which can also be completed using the app.

Users would also be reminded about varied documents which require to be renewed or payments which are due, which include challans, the payment of which would be facelifted by the app, as per the report, which cites an NIC official stating that the app would be available both in English as well as a Hindi to begin with.

The app would be thus expected to streamline the process of applying varied documents, renewing and making payments. However, presently there exists no word as to when the app would be released in the nation.