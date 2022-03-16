Acko Drive Now in Hyderabad, offers 100% Digital Car Buying Experience

Hyderabad's prospective buyers can presently avail services offered by Acko, its an online digital online platform, this company provides digital car buying experience to the customers.

Hyderabad is one of the fastest growing car markets in the nation, with Acko Drive, potential car buyers in the nation can browse through varied extensive online catalogue of readily available best priced cars across major carmakers, along with easy financing as well as insurance options.

Customer experience

Acko Drive makes the entire car purchase experience effortless, freeing the customers from having to deal with hassles of negotiations, paperwork, research for best insurance price and loan management. Additionally, it has also got partnership with numerous banks. Acko Drive helps customers by offering best deals on car financing.

There has been massive shift towards contactless modes of buying since the pandemic, more and more people desire to own vehicle and travel in it, rather than travelling in the public transport, as due to overcrowding, there are high risk of getting covid.

Acko Drive, Nitin Chadha. Commenting on the launch, he stated people across India are embracing the manifold benefits of digitization and expect a smooth hassle-free online experience while buying small and big-ticket items. At Acko Drive, we recognize this particular need and we try endeavour to revolutionize car purchases by focussing on quality customer experiences.

Hyderabad is one of the fastest growing car markets in India having large customer base online, this city was a natural choice for us to expand our operations.

We are very much excited about the potential Hyderabad market, to become one of the top cities for ACKO Drive and hope to see the consistent growth as consumers explore newer modes of buying cars, that save both time and money.

Acko Drive Plans to continue introducing innovations as well as offer convenient car purchase options as people preferences evolve.

ACKO Technology and Services P LTd is the holding company of ACKO General Insurance Limited and ACKO Drive, a new produce from Acko Technologies and Services P LTd. It acts as a virtual car dealer. it will provide one stop solution for the best one hand car buying experience, right from car discovery to delivery at the best price. It provides the best deals along with option to test drive the car before deciding on the product. The services, is available in selected cities-Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore. There are cars available from 36 brands in the economy to premium price range.